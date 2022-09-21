Detailed Result of the Latest Poll Doesn’t Look Good for Beto O’Rourke

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

The latest poll released by Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler showed Governor Greg Abbott with his biggest lead in months. Republican Governor Abbott had a nine-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

According to The Hill, Governor Abbott had a seven-point lead one month ago. Here are the results of previous polls one week ago, and last month.

Among independents, Governor Abbott and O’Rourke were tied with a 1 percentage point lead.

Then for women, Governor Abbott had a slight lead with 44 percent compared to 42 percent for O’Rourke. And, among parents, Abbott had a 10 percentage point lead.

And, many people who responded were in favor of busing migrants out of Texas to other cities. The polls showed that 54 percent were in favor.

The same wasn’t true for independents where 35 percent approved and 47 percent disapproved.

Since April, Governor Abbott has bused migrants to Washington, D.C., and then since the beginning of August to New York City. In September, Governor Abbott sent buses to Chicago.

For Beto O’Rourke, he has spent the past three months on his drive across Texas visiting towns and cities on the outskirts of the state. But it doesn’t appear there was much effect based on the time he put into this effort to raise awareness for his campaign. There is always a chance that voters will show up on election day and support him since polls only take a small segment of the population.

Do you agree with the results of the latest poll?