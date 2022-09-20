A Texas Archbishop Says Busing Migrants Promotes Human Trafficking

Archbishop Garcia Gustavo-Siller Screenshot from Twitter

Republican Governor Greg Abbott has found a new critic of his actions. This time from the Catholic church. Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio took to Twitter to share his thoughts right after the governor sent migrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Archbishop Garcia-Siller is one of the top two leaders in Texas for the Catholic church. Following the Uvalde shooting, the Archbishop said:

“I would invite the governor to love his people.”

“To love is to live... That is what people need... There are always opportunities to love in little ways. And that builds trust in people here. To love we need to be vulnerable. (There) is no power and control that changes things.”

But on Sunday, the archbishop tweeted:

“To use migrants and refugees as pawns offends God, destroys society and shows how low individuals can be for personal gains. These tactics -buses-promote human trafficking.”

His Sunday tweet said :

"Texas is not overwhelmed by refugees. We are a big State. Aren’t we! Comprehensive immigration reform is urgent. Our leaders are doing sick actions without doing little about the issue. The problem is not the refugees, it is leaders that cannot accept: we are one with humanity."

Garcia-Siller finished his tweet by saying:

“We pray for conversion of heart. God protect our Sisters and brothers in need.”

Screenshot from Twitter

The archbishop normally comments on public events. He previously criticized former President Donald Trump calling his actions “disappointing” and “disheartening”.

On Sunday, Governor Abbott shared that Texas has sent more than 8,000 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April, 2,500 migrants to New York City since August 1, and more than 600 migrants to Chicago since the end of August.

Do you agree with the thoughts of the archbishop?