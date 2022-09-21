An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas Governor

Beto O'Rourke and Mark Tippetts Screenshot from Twitter

To the north of Austin in Lago Vista, a Libertarian candidate threw his name in the race for governor and challenged Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke. Mark Tippetts is a lawyer, businessman, and city councilman for Lago Vista since 2017. He previously ran for governor as a Libertarian in the 2018 election.

Tippetts recently made stops in Victoria, Port Lavaca, and then Hunt County a few weeks ago.

The candidate was originally born in Mexico and is a dual citizen. Tippets has a background in law, business, project development, and project management. He has operated several businesses in Monterrey, Mexico, and Belize.

What makes Mark Tippetts different than the other candidates?

On his website, Tippetts said he want to secure liberty “for my children, for you, and for generations of Americans to come.”​

He has five priorities if he is elected governor. They are:

1. School choice

2. Force U.S. Congress to improve the immigration policy

3. Legalize marijuana

4. Oppose mandates affecting businesses and churches as it did during COVID

5. Cut taxes and spending

Where does Mark Tippets stand against other candidates running for office?

In a recent poll taken in August at the University of Texas among 1,200 people interviewed, Governor Abbott received 45%, Beto O’Rourke received 40%, Delilah Barrios received 2%, and Mark Tippets received 2%. And, 8% of voters were still undecided.

How much has Mark Tippets raised for the election?

Tippets is further behind the other candidates in terms of raising money for the election. Tippets has $3906 cash on hand, he received $34,276 in donations, and total expenditures are $11,032.

Here is a video of Mark Tippetts and what he is running for as Texas governor.

Do you think Tippets would be a strong candidate for governor?