President Biden Called the Governor's Action Political Stunts

Governor Abbott and Governor DeSantis Screenshot from Twitter

New York City Mayor called on the federal government to handle the immigration crisis that is affecting more than his city. Mayor Eric Adams is working with the migrants that Texas Governor Greg Abbott started bussing to his city on August 1. The influx of migrants has been more than the city can handle which has overwhelmed the city's immigration center.

Then last week, Governor Ron DeSantis flew Venezuelan migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard.

Now, Mayor Adams is calling on the federal government to step up.

On Sunday, Mayor Adams said on CNN:

"I believe it's a crisis that needs more coordination from our country. This is one country — this is a country that's always been capable of handling those who are seeking to participate in [the] American dream. That coordination should not only be on the federal level, the state level but even city to city."

Here is the interview of Mayor Adams:

Then last Wednesday, Mayor Adams called the influx of migrants an “unprecedented need for [homeless] shelter services.”

And, it was only last week, that President Joe Biden shared his thoughts about the actions of the Republican Governors as they bussed or flew migrants out of their state to other sanctuary cities.

President Biden said at the Hispanic Caucus:

Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging a politi- — these political stunts. It’s long overdue for Senate Republicans to come to the table, provide a pathway for citizenship for DREAMers, those in temporary status, farm workers, and essential workers.

To date, President Biden has not laid out any plans on how to deal with the migrants that have crossed the US-Mexican border but his staff is working with the Mexican government to allow migrants to stay there instead. Early in his administration, he mentioned the government would improve the immigration system.

Now, with Mayor Adams making a case to the federal government, we will see if his comments fall on deaf ears or if the U.S. government decides to create change in current policies.

If you had your way, what would you do to improve the immigration system in America?