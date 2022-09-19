New York City, NY

New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-American

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hzj8T_0i1MxR8h00
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter

Governor Greg Abbott has bussed about 2,500 migrants from Texas to New York since August 1 which he considered a sanctuary city. New York City has the right to shelter law so by law they have to house the immigrants who arrive in the city. Other immigrants who have arrived pushed the tipping point for the city which caused them to open a welcome center this past week to handle the influx of new arrivals.

But Mayor Eric Adams has had enough of Governor Abbott and the way he handles the transportation and how the state handles the new arrivals.

Adams said on a recent appearance on CBS 2:

“Our legal team is looking at legal challenges we could do with Texas. We believe there are some options we have, because when you involuntarily place someone on a bus, we believe that actually skates the law … We’re not leaving any stones unturned to make sure that New Yorkers are [not] being treated in an unfair way.”
“We’re looking at that as a temporary measure, not a permanent measure. A permanent measure is get people into housing. We have to find temporary measures to address this issue.”

On ABC “This Week”, Adams mentioned:

“This is an American crisis that we need to face — a humanitarian crisis that was made by human hands, by some of the governors in the southern states.”

Referring to Governor Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Adams called their actions “inhumane, anti-American.”

Then Adams said on ABC:

“They took the call, stated that they would coordinate. And they did not coordinate at all, because I don’t think it was politically expedient for them to coordinate. It was more to do this, basically, political showmanship that you’re seeing.”

Some migrants arrived in New York City with Covid-19. Adams said others were forced to take the bus ride even though they wanted to go to other destinations than New York.

Mayor Adams said on CNN “State of the Union”:

“We had those who were Covid-positive on the buses. We had individuals who were dehydrated, didn’t have proper food. Some were even tagged like you would tag an animal. This is a blight on our entire country.”

Governor Abbott appears to be in the hot seat with these recent accusations as he looks to win his third re-election as Texas governor against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The two candidates will debate in their first and only scheduled appearance on September 30.

Do you think Governor Abbott is in the hot seat over these accusations?

