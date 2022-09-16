Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)

President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisis Screenshot from Twitter

If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.

After President Joe Biden took office, he changed some of the rules enforced under previous President Donald Trump and authorized open borders. The open borders have allowed 2,242,413 border crossings in 2022 through July according to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

All responsibility falls on the U.S. government rather than the southern states.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Mission, it states :

Since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the focus of the Border Patrol has changed to detection, apprehension, and/or deterrence of terrorists and terrorist weapons. Although the Border Patrol has changed dramatically since its inception in 1924, its overall mission remains unchanged: to detect and prevent the illegal entry of individuals into the United States. Together with other law enforcement officers, the Border Patrol helps maintain borders that work, facilitating the flow of legal immigration and goods while preventing the illegal trafficking of people and contraband.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has done little to assist the majority of Republican governors to solve this influx of migrants entering their states. President Biden has asked Mexico to accept some migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela but there has been no change to the country's policy.

Even Vice President Kamala Harris ignored a question this week when asked about the migrants who were bussed to the Washington Naval Observatory.

As the Republican Governors and now Democratic Governors spend millions to assist the migrants, the Biden administration needs to do some analysis to find a way ahead to solve this growing problem.

The Governors and mayors don’t have a problem supporting the migrants but in some cases, it is more than they can handle. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser , and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have asked for support from the Biden administration with little response. Last week, Bowser called for a public emergency to handle the migrants.

Do you think this is a President Biden problem or a problem for each governor to solve?