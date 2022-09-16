Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for Illinois

Governor Pritzker declaring a disaster proclamation Screenshot from Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and then this month Chicago.

The resources of New York and Washington were overwhelmed by the incoming migrants and now Chicago is using its resources. On Wednesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a disaster proclamation to use 75 Illinois National Guard members to assist with the 500 migrants that have arrived this month.

Pritzker also asked for Texas agencies to provide better communication with Chicago agencies. He said:

“Now is the time to stop trying to sow the seeds of chaos, to put aside politics and focus on human rights. Communicate with us. Have your state agencies call us back.”

Pritzker has not been a fan of Governor Abbott over the bussing of migrants and lack of communication .

“This is not a time to demonize human beings. This is a time to live up to our values. And in Illinois, we will follow the moral compass that makes this one of the greatest states in the nation.”

He added :

”I’m not going to mince words here: The governor of Texas is forcing on New York and (Washington) D.C. and Chicago and potentially other places a needlessly last minute and complex process that is a heartless display of politics over people.”

Pritzker's comment is very similar to New York City Mayor Eric Adams as he dealt with the arrival of migrants in July .

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also accused Governor Abbott of not providing information on the incoming migrants.

“Gov. Abbott clearly has mandated that no one in Texas government, not the social services agencies, not the Texas Rangers, or anyone else can provide us with any information or notice — the normal lines of communication that we have with state leaders, particularly when it comes to issues of emergency management or law enforcement. He’s shut those off for us. It is a manufactured crisis by ambush, to be very clear.”

Since the migrants have arrived in Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot said approximately 500 immigrants have arrived from Texas. Early Wednesday, an 11th bus arrived in Chicago according to Illinois Department of Health and Human Services Director Grace Hou.

Lightfoot said:

“We do expect this number to grow. We started out with one or two buses, and now we’re seeing a regular cadence.”

“I believe that they have been misled, and the only option for them that they’ve been presented by the folks in Texas is a free bus ride because they’re not providing any other option to them to go elsewhere in the country, where many of them would prefer to go.”

Meanwhile, the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas released a poll on Wednesday that found 52% of Texas voters polled supported Abbott’s busing program. The poll found that 80% of Republicans support the program, and 62% of Democrats oppose it.

Do you support or oppose the busing program?