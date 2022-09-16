California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a Crime

Governor Abbott and Governor DeSantis Screenshot from Twitter

Since April, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has been busing migrants that cross the Texas - Mexican border to sanctuary Democratic cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago this month. This has put a strain on these cities.

Then recently on Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts to relocate them to a "sanctuary destination."

From Sacramento, California, Governor Gavin Newsom has watched his fellow peers as they sent migrants out of their state to other locations. Recently, he asked the Department of Justice if what they are doing could be considered kidnapping or a federal crime.

Governor Newsom wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland:

"Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization. I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws."

The governor’s communications director Tarn Fenske told Fox News:

"States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies.”

The Department of Justice is aware but has not made a comment.

All three governors have been mentioned as possible presidential candidates for the 2024 election when President Joe Biden’s current term ends which I mentioned here about Governor Abbott. It is unclear if Biden will run for a second term. But these three governors are bringing national attention to let voters know who they are in case they do decide to throw their names in.

Do you think these governors will make a run for president in 2024?