Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President Harris

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently sent two buses of migrants to Washington, D.C. These buses arrived at the naval observatory which was outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ mansion. Volunteers were prepared for the arrival of the migrants.

Vice President Harris was asked about the migrants by a reporter as she walked out of the East Room following her remarks. She looked at the reporter and ignored the question. But on Sunday, she said the U.S. border was secure.

In Texas, Governor Abbott tweeted:

"VP Harris claims our border is 'secure' & denies the crisis. We're sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border."

Governor Abbott is trying to make a point to the Biden administration.

The Vice President blamed the Trump administration and said the immigration system was "broken” and still "needs to be fixed."

Harris said:

"I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship. The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed."

It is estimated that 75 to 100 migrants arrived in Washington, D.C. The migrants were from Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia, and Mexico.

The bus normally stops at Union Station but instead dropped off the migrants 4 miles instead at the Naval Observatory.

A volunteer said:

"(The migrants) were physically and mentally fatigued from the journey, and they were also very nervous and anxious about the drop off."

Just a week ago, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared an emergency declaration for the city of Washington, D.C.

