The Latest Poll Shows Governor Abbott is Only Ahead By 5 Points Now

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Abbott Images from Twitter

Political polls vary across the state where they are taken. For instance, a little over a week ago, a poll in Houston showed Governor Greg Abbott was ahead by 7 points over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

In the latest poll, the lead showed Governor Abbott only had a 5-point lead. This poll was taken by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.

This survey showed Governor Abbott had support from 45% of voters and O’Rourke had 40% support and the remaining support went to independents Deliah Barrios with the Green Party and Mark Tippet with the Libertarian Party. A group of 8% was still undecided on who they would vote for in the November 8 election.

A poll taken in June is nearly similar to this one with not much difference as Abbott was ahead 45% to O’Rourke’s 39%.

In the recent September poll, people surveyed said 46% approve of what Governor Abbott has done and 44% disapproved.

These were the top areas voters were concerned about:

immigration/border security (26%)

state economy (13%)

abortion (12%)

gun violence (11%)

Texas Politics Project and co-director of the poll James Henson said :

"But the governor's sustained provocations on immigration and border security (which predate the busing program), coupled with his effectively unlimited campaign resources, are likely enabling him to mount an effective counter-mobilization of Republican and other conservative voters."

The poll surveyed 1,200 voters from August 26 to September 6.

It is possible Beto O’Rourke’s Drive For Texas may have helped him close the gap a little. There is still a margin of error in polls of +/- a few percentage points.

Do you think O’Rourke’s Drive For Texas helped or hurt him?