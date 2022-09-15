Governor Abbott and Governors Disagree with the $600 Billion Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Tom Handy

Governor Abbott and governors demand President Biden pull the student loan forgiveness plan

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan has made many college graduates happy as they saw their loan decrease. The same is not true for everyone.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was joined by 21 Republican governors in Austin as they provided their thoughts to the president as they strongly disagreed with the loan forgiveness plan. They said it offered a bailout for a minority of Americans.

The governors wrote a letter that they disagreed with the student loan bailout to those:

"with the most debt, such as $50,000 or more, almost exclusively have graduate degrees, meaning hourly workers will pay off the master's and doctorate degrees of high salaried lawyers, doctors, and professors."

According to The Texas Tribune, the governors wrote:

“Simply put, your plan rewards the rich and punishes the poor.”

The governors added:

"As governors, we support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students in our states, but we fundamentally oppose your plan to force American taxpayers to pay off the student loan debt of an elite few."

The plan forgiveness $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people who make less than $125,000 a year, and federal Pell Grant recipients will be forgiven $20,000. The total cost is expected to be $400 to $600 billion.

Governors joining Abbott were Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

The White House has not responded for comment to this.

Do you think the loan forgiveness plan is worth it?

