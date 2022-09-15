Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind Bars

Governor Abbott with Fort Worth police officers Screenshot from Twitter

This past Wednesday, Texas Governor was in Fort Worth campaigning for his re-election as voters cast their ballot in November 2022. Governor Greg Abbott was in a press conference along with Fort Worth Police Association President Manny Ramirez who endorsed the Governor, as well as Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal, Senator Kelly Hancock, and Representative Phil King.

Governor Abbott said:

“I am running for re-election to secure our border, to fully fund our police officers and to ensure that we reform the bail system to keep dangerous criminals behind bars.”

After the governor’s press conference, it was followed by an ad that said Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke wanted to defund the police.

Abbott said:

“Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach.”

He added:

“Beto has a credibility problem He’s a con man who features a different story based upon the crowd he’s talking to.”

Here is where O’Rourke Stands

Last month on August 12, Beto O’Rourke was in Fort Worth at a Rotary Club and told members Texas needs to prioritize funding for police officers.

He said :

“Unlike Greg Abbott, I am going to listen to law enforcement they begged him not to sign permitless carry into law.”

“One priority for the governor, for the state senator, for anyone in a position of public trust is to keep the people that you serve safe and secure. And so it means having the backs of members of law enforcement, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, anyone who wears that badge.”

At the event, O’Rourke also wanted to secure the border and reform the U.S. immigration system.

“We could come up with policy changes that both secure that border and allow us to have an operational immigration system that matches our needs and values.”

As the election gets closer, the two candidates for governor are trying to stay ahead of the other and get voters to their side on election day. Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke were recently in Houston campaigning as they talked about the criminal justice system you can read here .

Are you ready to cast your ballot and vote on November 8?