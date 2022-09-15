O’Rourke Tries to Capitalize on the Rape Issue as He Runs For Texas Governor

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

Last year Governor Greg Abbott signed Texas Senate Bill 8 which the Supreme Court changed Roe vs. Wade concerning abortions across the country. Texas already had its abortion law in place which allows pregnant women to only get an abortion within 7 weeks of conception.

Governor Abbott has repeated that Plan B is the best solution for women who get pregnant by a rapist. With the 7-week law, Texas doctors are forbidden to give an abortion outside of that window.

In addition, after the governor passed the abortion law in 2021, he declared he would eliminate all rapists in Texas.

He said:

“Rape is a crime and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas.”

A year later, there are still rapists on the street.

But, Governor Abbott is still working to eliminate the rapists.

“One is a law to prevent cities from defunding the police. The other is a law to fix a broken bail system. Both of those laws, in addition to processing the rape kits, will help ensure the arrest and prosecution of criminals,”

To ensure doctors abide by the law, they are forbidden to give an abortion outside of the 7-week window which has caused one abortion clinic in Austin to move out of state.

Abbott said:

“Whichever law that applies is going to hold accountable anyone who violates those laws.”

Governor Abbott on abortion Screenshot from Twitter

Democratic challenger for governor Beto O’Rourke is trying to get voters on his side who support changing the Texas law on abortion . He said:

“Greg Abbott’s extreme abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest took effect last month as Texas leads the nation in rape offenses on his watch, and as the arrest rate for rape has fallen by nearly half since he took office. Meanwhile, Abbott allows over 3,000 untested rape kits to collect dust in his state crime labs.”

The Texas abortion law is likely to draw voters to one candidate or the other with the election less than two months from now.

Do you think the Texas abortion law will make voters pick Governor Abbott or O’Rourke?