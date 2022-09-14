Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with Migrants

Mayor Craig Johnson, Governor George Pritzker, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot Screenshot from Twitter

Since Texas started bussing migrants to Chicago, this has caused the city to coordinate their arrival. Since this started, Chicago has received over 360 migrants who arrive with little money, clothing, food, a place to stay, or a job. This creates a problem for city officials and non-profits who need time to prefer for their arrival.

In a recent arrival of migrants to the Chicago area, Elk Grove Mayor Craig Johnson was surprised since the migrants were going to his city.

Johnson said:

"Two wrongs don't make a right. So if you're upset about being blindsided, don't turn around and blindside these neighboring communities in your state. It's not right."

The mayor is referring to Texas Governor Greg Abbott sending migrants from Texas to the Chicago area.

Previously, Governor Abbott bussed migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City this year before he first bussed them to Chicago on September 1. Texas averages about 1,000 migrants that cross the Texas-Mexican border each day.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Mayor Johnson on Sunday and apologized for the miscommunication. She plans to have better coordination next time.

Johnson understood the situation and said:

"We want to take care of people, that's not an issue. We just want to make sure that our safety and welfare for health issues was addressed. Once they assured us how they had taken care of it and we had nothing to worry about, we're fine with it."

Then Governor George Pritzker said the state passed on information as quickly as possible for agencies to find shelter.

"And this has to do not with we're picking some suburb, but rather there happens to be a hotel that's available that has the right number of rooms for us to send asylum seekers to."

Governor Pritzker is also not a fan of Governor Abbott and how Texas is bussing the migrants to his state.

Do you think Chicago has a communication problem internally?