Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in Texas

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

With less than two months to go until election day in Texas, candidates are campaigning. Coincidentally, the Republican and Democratic challengers were in the same city campaigning in Houston.

Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke were campaigning since each want to win the seat for Texas governor. From a recent poll in Houston , Abbott still maintained a good lead over his challenger.

You can catch a clip of the candidates in Houston here:

Abbott was joined by Houston Police Officer Union President Douglass Griffith and other law enforcement officials. At his “Back the Blue” news conference, he blamed the judges and bail system for the crimes in the city.

He said :

“Last week, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office charged two suspects with murder in connection with the shooting death of Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin. The suspects were free on bond from Harris County murder charges just last year."

Then on Monday, O’Rourke tweeted a video of Governor Abbott:

"Every Texan needs to know that Greg Abbott made us less safe by ignoring law enforcement and allowing people to carry guns in public without a background check, training, or permit."

In another ad created by the Abbott campaign, he said O’Rourke wanted to defund the police. Abbott said in the ad:

“Across America, there are too many scenes like this. Beto O’Rourke’s answer is to defund and dismantle the police. He wants to punish the police, not the criminals. I support our law enforcement by ensuring that they are fully funded."

O’Rourke disagreed and said :

“I want to make sure we can count on the police and that means making sure they have the resources and funding they need, the training that they need.”

You can see where the two candidates stand on gun shooting incidents here.

Who do you think would do better on crime in Texas?