This PAC Reemerged and Criticized Governor Abbott Over School Choice

A Texas Political Action Committee (PAC) that started in 2005 recently came out and urged parents to vote against him in this year’s election. On Monday, the PAC launched its campaign taking issue with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s stance on school choice which allows parents to use public education funding for private schools or homeschooling.

Dinah Miller of Dallas the co-chair of the public education political committee said:

“Abbott is failing our kids and neighborhood public schools. Texas Parent PAC calls on Texas citizens to cast a vote for another candidate or leave the governor’s race blank on their ballots.”

Some believe the stance of Governor Abbott will hurt public schools and allow funds to be used for unaccountable private education and religious schools. They say this goes against what the Constitution says that “calls solely for a system of free public schools.”

Here are three reasons why the PAC does not support Governor Abbott:

Abbott’s actions have caused a severe statewide teacher shortage and the governor has created a disrespectful and hostile work environment for teachers. The governor has failed to protect Texas schoolchildren from gun violence and Abbott has refused to call a special session to address guns following the Uvalde shooting on May 24. The PAC stated Texas schools were underfunded and ranking 49th in per-student funding for public education.

Abbott has refused to respond to any of these claims.

In a statement, the Texas PAC said:

“This extremist position, along with other actions by Abbott, led Texas Parent PAC to assert he cannot be trusted to protect and strengthen neighborhood schools, whether urban, suburban, or rural, that serve 5.4 million Texas children.”

At a recent campaign, Democratic challenger for governor Beto O’Rourke said:

“For our rural communities, where there’s only one school district and only one option of public school, (Abbott) wants to defund that through vouchers, take your tax dollars out of your classroom and send it to a private school in Dallas or Austin or somewhere else at your expense.”

Without thinking about Abbott or O’Rourke and the election, where do you stand on school choice?