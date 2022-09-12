This Year's National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voter Rights is in Texas

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

Houston was recently selected to host the National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voter Rights. Joining Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner are five other mayors. Last year’s event was held in Denver, Colorado from October 21 to 23, 2021.

Other mayors attending are Michael Hancock (Denver, CO), Acquanetta Warren (Fontana, CA), David Holt (Oklahoma City, OK), Regina Romero (Tucson, AZ), and John Giles (Mesa, AZ).

The two-day event will also speakers and panelists including Justin Levitt, White House Senior Policy Advisor for Democracy and Voting Rights, Russell “Rusty” Bowers, Arizona House Speaker, Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, Mayor Greg Fischer of Louisville, Kentucky; Annise Parker, President of Victory Fund, and former Houston Mayor, Dexter Maryland, Jr..

Last year, the event questioned George and 32 other states' laws on restrictive voting rights.

Georgia’s Senate Bill 202 limits absentee voting, enact new voter ID requirements and called it illegal for election volunteers to hand out food and water to voters waiting in lines to cast their ballots.

Last year, Mayor Turner said :

“We also have to let them know, when they don’t participate, that matters.”

He added:

“It is our duty, each one of us, to ensure that every American can exercise their fundamental right to vote.”

Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris sent in a prerecorded address to conference attendees and said:

“It is our duty, each one of us, to ensure that every American can exercise their fundamental right to vote.”

To register to vote, you can simply fill out the form here .

Then you have to print the form and mail it to your local elections office . It must be mailed and postmarked by October 11 to be eligible for the November 8 election.

If you are unsure, you can click here to see if you are already registered.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are campaigning for office.

