O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is You

Beto O’Rourke finished his Drive For Texas in Lockhart, Texas. After seeing the latest poll results for who voters will elect for governor, he knows it is time to step up.

The latest poll shows Democratic challenger O’Rourke was behind Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott by 5 points in Houston’s latest poll. Abbott has 49% support over O’Rourke’s 42% of the people that were surveyed here .

O’Rourke recently said at his final speaking event in Lockhart which is outside of Austin:

“The only way we will win is you. It’s not me.”

O’Rourke wants to get his supporters and volunteers to reach out to Texans to get them to the voting booth on November 8. The challenger said there are still thousands of Texas voters who didn’t vote in the recent presidential election.

The challenger said :

“When we show up and talk about the things that we’re going to do to make Texas better for all of us, we win votes. But you’ve got to show up.”

After seven weeks of driving across Texas since he started in El Paso in mid-July, poll results have changed very little for Beto O’Rourke.

This is O'Rourke's Last Hope

Now, O’Rourke is relying on volunteers to help him get more Democratic-leaning voters to the polls this November.

At the Lockhart rally, volunteer Alice Wilson said:

“This state has been Republican for so long that people don’t feel like their vote matters. But this year, we know it does.”

Governor Abbott is relying on what he has done for the state of Texas. A prepared statement from the Abbott office said :

“The contrast in this race couldn’t be clearer. More Texans are working today than ever before. Gov. Abbott is running for re-election to secure the future of Texas through increased job creation and economic opportunity for all Texans. Expand energy production to lower gas prices, cut property taxes, secure the border, and keep our communities safe by fully funding Texas law enforcement. In contrast, Beto O’Rourke supports open borders, defunding the police, raising property taxes, and extreme energy policies.”

Abbott still maintains a good lead, and O’Rourke is playing catch-up to the twice-elected Governor as he runs for a third term in office.

Will O'Rourke's volunteers help him win this November?