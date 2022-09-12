Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From Texas

Texas migrants Screenshot from Twitter

Philadelphia braces itself if Texas Governor Greg Abbott sends migrants to the City of Brotherly Love. Texas receives thousands of migrants that cross the Texas and Mexican border every day. Since early this year, Abbott started bussing the migrants out of Texas to other cities. Philadelphia officials are planning for that possibility.

Spokesperson for Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney Kevin Lessard said :

"The city is inventorying existing resources should those seeking safe refuge find their way to Philadelphia."

So far, Philadelphia is not expecting any busses. Texas has not made it known they will bus future migrants to the city.

Philadelphia has been watching the news and saw what is going on in Washington, D.C., New York City, and recently Chicago where Texas has bussed migrants.

It’s fine if it's a handful of people, but the hundreds of migrants have stressed these cities and even caused them to ask for federal support.

Texas has placed blame on the Biden administration for their lack of support.

Governor Abbott wrote on Fox News last month:

"President Biden has never visited the border to understand the magnitude of the crisis he created. His ‘Border Czar’ Vice President Kamala Harris has similarly taken no meaningful actions to address the gravity of the situation, except one visit to the El Paso sector over a year ago. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently testified that the southern border is 'safe and secure.' As thousands of illegal immigrants cross the border each day, that statement is either shockingly uninformed or intentionally deceptive."

So far, President Biden has not provided support to Texas or the other cities that have received migrants.

Abbott has bussed 7,600 migrants to Washington, D.C., 1,900 migrants to New York City, and about 375 arrived in Chicago.

Governor Abbott mentioned he was sending migrants to other sanctuary cities.

