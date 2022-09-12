Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second Shooting

Uvalde shooting remembrance Screenshot from Twitter

Uvalde, Texas is making the news again, and this time for the wrong reason. It was reported the city had a second shooting which is only 3 ½ months after the shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 students and two teachers were shot to death.

On Thursday, September 8, news channel WFAA tweeted at 5:27 pm that police were investing a shooting with injured people.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted that the shooting was gang-related. Two people were in a hospital in San Antonio and four people were arrested.

Uvalde police arrived at the Uvalde Memorial Park at 5:30 pm.

They arrested 17-year-old Donavan Hill, 22-year-old Alexandrya Valdez, 18-year-old Brandon Alba, and another 16-year-old suspect who wasn't named.

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement that day that said he was dispatching additional troopers for:

"gang violence [and] anti-gang efforts."

Also on Thursday, September 8, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke tweeted:

“We don’t have to accept this as our reality.”

“The 21 families in Uvalde have told us how to reduce gun violence, but we need a governor who will follow their lead.”

And, here are two tweets he sent that day:

O’Rourke’s 2.5 million online supporters voiced their support for him. One made a statement referring to the overturn of Roe vs. Wade said:

“Please Beto, I want you to win this #Roevember 08th! The whole Texas/World needs you more.”

Because of the May Uvalde shooting, O’Rourke wants to raise the age limit for people who can purchase a gun from 18 to 21 years old.

Governor Abbott believes that the gun issue revolves around mental problems and not the legal age limit to purchase these weapons.

This recent shooting comes months after the May 19 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where the city is still recovering from the tragedy.

Should the age limit be changed to buy a gun or should more money get invested to identify the problem in people?