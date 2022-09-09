Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From Texas

Tom Handy

Governor Abbott and Mayor LightfootScreenshot from Twitter

On September 7, the third group of migrants arrived in Chicago from Texas. Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants out of his state to sanctuary cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. Initially, it was to spite President Joe Biden for his lack of support on the Texas-Mexico border crisis as millions have entered the United States over the past two years.

This third group of migrants was 103 people who arrived around 3 pm. Last Wednesday, 75 people arrived in Chicago, and then on Sunday 50 more arrived by bus.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcomes the migrants but is not a fan of how Abbott is orchestrating this and said he was racist and unpatriotic.

A Lightfoot spokesperson said:

"In partnership with our colleagues from local community-based organizations, Cook County, and the State of Illinois, we are providing these individuals and families with emergency shelter and connection to needed services. We will continue to live out our values as a welcoming city and respond accordingly,"

Rossanna Rodriguez Sanchez blasted Governor Abbott:

"We are receiving pregnant people, little ones of all ages, people who didn't have any other choice but to escape. They are our siblings and we will extend them the solidarity all humans deserve. @GovAbbott says he's pro-life, but clearly for him there is only some life that is worth protecting. We will be sharing additional donation drop-off locations around the city soon. Solidarity saves and community heals."

The Salvation Army gives the migrants a place to sleep

The migrants are temporarily staying at the gym of the Salvation Army Freedom Center shelter. We are told they are sleeping on cots.

According to CBS News, the Salvation Army director of communications Brian Duewel said:

"They've got a long, stressful, anxiety-ridden trip up here when they're in a new country; a new city; they don't speak the language - so I'm sure they're a little anxious, So we just try and let them relax when they first get here."
"A lot of them borrow money to get here, so they have pay back that money. So they need to get a job immediately."

If you wish to support the city collect various essential items, such as personal hygiene, baby formula, and other items, visit chicago.gov/support.

Do you think the migrants should be in Chicago or should they go to another city?

