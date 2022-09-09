A Texas Law is Bringing Out More Voters For This Year's Election

Screenshot from Twitter

New Texas voters are registering to vote after the June U.S. Supreme Court Roe vs. Wade ruling. Then the Texas law on abortion doesn’t make it any easier which has caused a backlash across the state. Several abortion clinics have moved or are in the process of moving to more abortion-friendly states.

Political data and polling firm TargetSmart said new Texas voters were younger and more Democratic among men and women.

CEO Tom Bonier who works with Democratic and progressive candidates said:

“It’s not that we’re not seeing a surge from women but that in Texas, we’re somewhat uniquely also seeing a surge from men, particularly younger, more progressive men, who are matching the surge from women.”

“I would expect to see that trend develop more in other states as we get closer to the election, but it was interesting to see Texas as first in that sense.”

From the Supreme Court’s ruling on June 24 to late August, Texas added approximately 300,000 new voters.

The political director of MOVE Texas in Houston, a progressive nonprofit mobilizing young voters, Stephanie Gómez, said she was seeing a large number of progressive young people registering to vote.

Gómez said:

“Dobbs was a big one for a lot of people. Everyone has that moment where they realize this is the call to action, this is the call to democratic participation, and I just think for a lot of people, a lot of young Texans, they went to bed one night, and they woke up the next day and they had less rights. I certainly felt that.”

Dr. Lauren Swords, the maternal medical director at the hospital’s childbirth center at the Texas Children’s Hospital said :

“There's so much about these laws that people just do not really understand outside of healthcare. This is a perfect example of how these laws that are in place can directly impact maternal health and care. And it's very frustrating to be a gynecologist in Texas.”

In the past year, people have already protested for abortion rights for women .

Abortion will be a big issue for voters as they decide between the Republican candidate Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

Do you think voters will consider the Texas abortion stance as they vote in November?