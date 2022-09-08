Detailed results of the latest poll for Texas Governor

Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

The last Texas poll had Republican Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 points against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In the most recent poll, there wasn’t much change as Abbott was ahead by 7 points.

The University of Houston and Texas Southern University poll was conducted from August 11 to 29. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.7%.

Screenshot by writer

Other candidates for governor received 1% for Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios and 1% for Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts according to Fox 4. Undecided voters were 7% and any candidate wants on their side come election day.

Then the poll for attorney general was close as Ken Paxton maintained a 3 point lead receiving 45% over challenger Rochelle Garza at 42%. The poll screened 1,312 likely voters.

Who is voting for Abbott and O’Rourke

A quick breakdown of the poll shows the majority of voters picked Governor Abbott or Beto O’Rourke.

White voters favored Governor Abbott 61% to 32%.

Gen X voters also favored Abbott 61% to 33%.

Black voters favored O’Rourke 72% to 15%.

Latino voters also favored O’Rourke 53% to 38%.

Women voters were evenly split between the two candidates at 45%.

The upcoming debate for Texas Governor could help sway some of the undecided voters to vote Republican or Democrat.

Governor Abbott and O’Rourke will have a scheduled debate on September 30 in Rio Grande Valley. The debate will be televised and streamed online.

O’Rourke’s campaign wants an additional debate but the Governor’s office said there he will only participate in one debate.

Have you already decided who you will vote for on November 8?