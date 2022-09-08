Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems

Dallas resident helping the homeless Screenshot from Twitter

At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.

House Bill 1925 makes it illegal for a person to shelter in a “tent, tarpaulin, lean-to, sleeping bag, bedroll, blankets, or any form of shelter, other than clothing, designed to protect a person from weather conditions”.

So, a homeless person is forbidden to set up camp on Texas streets with a tent, blanket, or sleeping bag. Of course, residents would like to see the homeless off the street, but this causes a problem in cities that don’t have room to support the homeless.

Wayne Walker is a minister and a founder of the nonprofit Our Calling to help the homeless on Dallas streets. Walker said it is a good idea to get the homeless off the streets but he feels there won’t be enough room for them in the shelters.

Walker said :

"Practically speaking, I don’t think it’s much more than gaslighting, but it is unfortunate that they’ve passed some more legislation without passing the ability to do anything. Passing legislation like this just passes the buck. It doesn’t really do anything to address homelessness or to help people off the streets."

Then on September 9, Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote a joint letter to Texas cities including Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, El Paso, Austin, Fort Worth, Arlington, Corpus Cristi, and Plano. The letter said cities must enforce the ban.

The letter said :

“The Governor and Attorney General Paxton note that failure to enforce the law by local officials could result in costly litigation and a loss of state grant funds.”

Dallas is working on the homeless problem

Dallas is already working to put some homeless in hotels and off the street . The City planned to move 2,700 homeless off the street by 2023 but their timeline was just increased with the House Bill.

The bill is forcing the City to make some drastic changes. In other Texas cities , it causes more problems where there is already a large homeless population but no available shelter space .

Do you think the timing of the House Bill makes sense?