Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker Store

Over the past year, Musician and entrepreneur Kanye West has had disagreements with Adidas marketing his Yeezy sneaker. Kanye expressed Adidas marketed his sneaker and also held a third annual Yeezy day without his permission.

Adidas has represented Kanye's Yeezy brand since 2015.

Kanye said :

"Adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval. Then went and brought back older styles without my approval."

"Went and hired a GM of Yeezy without my approval. Took talent on the production side and sprinkled them throughout Adidas originals without my approval."

Then Kanye is also be mad that Adidas copied his Yeezy slides with their own Adidas version.

"Meanwhile, Adidas was copying my slides and making their own versions of the Yeezy slide."

So, because of how Adidas was representing him, Kanye is looking for another store to promote his brand and he may have found one in San Antonio Texas.

The store heard about his idea and stated:

"San Antonio Shoemakers was built on the foundation of providing hand-crafted premium shoes manufactured in our own factories in Texas. It’s that commitment to high-quality products that has led to the longevity of our brand.

Unique craftmanship, comfort and style, are always at the forefront of our mission to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We sincerely appreciate the interest Ye (Kanye West) has expressed towards our company and look forward to continuing the conversation around a potential collaboration."

So, there is a chance, Kanye and Yeezy will see a new line of products created right out of San Antonio where they will most likely stay true to Kanye’s request.

