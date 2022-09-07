Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston Residents

Houston Photo by Kevin Hernandez on Unsplash

Buying a home in the minority community has been hard, especially for families in Houston and Harris County. Banks have provided unfair lending practices targeting this group.

Recently, the Kinder Institute at Rice University wrote :

“Hispanic and Black mortgage applicants face higher interest rates and more denials on lower-valued properties.”

In Dallas, Bank of America is trying to correct this situation by offering 0% interest for first-time home buyers .

In Houston, home ownership has fallen from 41% in 2010 to 36% in 2020. And, Wells Fargo is trying to do the same as Bank of America but this time in Houston.

The Wells Fargo Foundation is funding this initiative with a $7.5 million grant.

The bank aims to help 5,000 new homeowners of color under the Wealth Opportunities Restored Through Homeownership grant , or WORTH grant by 2025.

Otis Rolley head of social impact for Wells Fargo said :

"We know very deliberate interventions helped to create the barriers that exist, so we have to be as intentional to get us to a place of equity.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said:

"Sadly, home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color. So when you look around at the number of folks, the percentage of folks who are owning homes, for people of color, Hispanics, African Americans, and others, that percentage is steadily going down, and it needs to be reversed."

For access to the grants, you will need to go to Houston LISC and not Wells Fargo. LISC has funded projects in various communities across the United States.

The website from Houston LISC is expected to be up and running next year in 2023.

Do you think this is a good initiative for Houston residents?