ERCOT Said There will be Sufficient Resources for Electrical Demand in Texas

Governor Abbott Signing Legislation for ERCOT in 2021 Screenshot from Twitter

On September 6, Texas Governor Greg Abbott received an update on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas more commonly known as ERCOT. You see, Texas has had issues the past few years with power going out at the wrong time.

Remember the winter storm of 2021 when the power went out for homes in the freeing winter where 246 people died according to The Texas Tribune.

And then this summer, ERCOT warned Houston and other Texas residents to conserve power in case the grid couldn’t handle the excessively hot weather.

Well, this summer wasn’t too bad as the grid held up for most Texas residents. Then on October 1, 2022, ERCOT welcomes its new CEO after interim CEO Brad Jones steps down.

In Austin, they briefed Governor Abbott on the strong outlook for ERCOT heading into the winter.

Governor Abbott said :

"The State of Texas continues to monitor the reliability of our electric grid, and I thank ERCOT and PUC for their hard work to implement bipartisan reforms we passed last year and for their proactive leadership to ensure our grid is stronger than ever before. The beginning of this fall season also marks a new season for ERCOT as we welcome its new CEO, Pablo Vegas. Pablo will be joining ERCOT with an exceptional background in the energy industry, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to build upon the exemplary job that Brad Jones has done as Interim CEO."

The Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake said :

"Going into the fall, we have sufficient resources to meet demand for power, and we’re very excited to welcome ERCOT’s new president and CEO, Pablo Vegas back to Texas in October. As our record-setting summer winds down, now is no time to rest. We will continue to ensure the grid is reliable using all the tools we have, including closely managing outages generators need to take for maintenance."

Governor Abbott mentioned some positive maintenance operations that are planned by ERCOT.

Do you think there will be more electrical reliability issues this winter?