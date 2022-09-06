Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This Year

T.D. Jakes Screenshot from Twitter

T.D. Jakes gave a sermon that has drawn a lot of controversy from women and men. At the Potter's House in Dallas, Jakes basically said society is training women to be men during his father’s day message which he called Real Men Pour In.

The message has received over 800,000 views on YouTube which you can see here:

Jakes said :

“Real men pour in. If Adam had not allowed Eve to pour into him, sin would have never come into the world. Sin came into the world because Adam broke the order."

“We were not designed to receive from women. Your self-esteem is compromised when you have to ask your wife for lunch money. ... And Adam, all of a sudden, has allowed the curse to come because he stopped pouring.”

T.D. Jakes warned women to:

“Be careful about pouring too much into us [because] we are designed to pour into you and you are designed to take what we pour into you and increase it and make it better.”

“This breaks all the sociological order of the culture we are living in now because we are raising up women to be men. And you are not applauded for your femininity. You are applauded in the contemporary society by how tough, rough, nasty, mean, aggressive, hateful, possessive you are. And you're climbing the corporate ladder, but we are losing our families.”

“I know you can buy your own car; I know you can buy your own house, but until you create a need that I can pour into, I have no place in your life. So stop coming home bragging to me about how much you don't need me, and wonder why I shy away.”

“The conversation has become, 'Let’s prove to the men how dispensable they are.' And it is born out of pain ‘cause we hurt you, and betrayed you, and lied to you and cheated to you, and you came like you became out of pain. But watch what is born out of pain.”

T.D. Jakes wants women to hold men to a higher standard.

“Anatomically, men pour in. Life begins when men pour in. We were designed to pour in; you were designed to preserve what is poured in. As it is in the physical, so it is in the spiritual. We are designed to pour in.”

What are your thoughts about T.D. Jakes’ message?