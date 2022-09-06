Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and Racist

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor Greg Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

Over the past few months, Texas bussed migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Then last week, they expanded the location, and migrants were sent to Chicago. And, less than a week later on Sunday, another group of migrants arrived in the Windy City.

Governor Greg Abbott’s office said :

"Texas will continue providing relief to our small, overrun border towns by busing migrants to sanctuary cities that boast services to care for them."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is not a fan of Texas Governor Greg Abbott who initiated bussing the migrants from Texas to other locations. Initially, busing the migrants to Washington, D.C. was to spite President Joe Biden for not providing support to the migrants that were crossing the Texas - Mexican border.

"My frustration comes from the actions of the governor of Texas. There could be a level of coordination and cooperation, but he chooses to do none of those things. Instead, he chooses to send human beings across the country to an uncertain destination. That's unacceptable."

Mayor Lightfoot added :

"We shouldn't have to guess. We shouldn't have to have folks on the ground whispering to us about what's happening. If you don't want these folks to stay in Texas, then make sure that you collaborate with the cities before you put them on buses so that we can be here and make sure that our services are welcoming."

On Sunday, she repeated the message:

"We are a welcoming city. We are always going to step up and do the right thing to make sure that migrants coming into our city are well received, that they're supported."

Then on Monday, a group of migrants gathered on the corner of the Humboldt Park Salvation Army shelter.

While Mayor Lightfoot welcomes the migrants she is also asking for support from local residents to help make the transition smoother for the new arrivals.

After the migrants arrived, several non-profits were on hand to help the migrants get settled. The Pilsen's Resurrection Project took the lead. They took 38 of 50 migrants who were mostly families.

Erendira Rendon with the Resurrection Project said :

"Some of them are going to get picked up by family today. Some of them are going to go to New Jersey is what we heard, but for the time being, they needed a place to sleep."

The city, county, and state are working to help the migrants get settled from shelter to transitional housing. Locals can donate clothing and other supplies that the migrants need.

Lightfoot has also asked for support from the federal level.

Donations and volunteers can find out more information at Chicago.gov .

The Mayor has called Governor’s actions unpatriotic and racist.

