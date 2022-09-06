Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About You

Beto O'Rourke in San Antonio Screenshot from Twitter

With about two months to go until election day, politicians are coming out and hitting the other party hard. November 8 is election day in Texas. Some representatives and candidates are using this time to reach voters and share their message.

At the Grand Hyatt Riverwalk in San Antonio, Beto O’Rourke came out swinging.

O’Rourke recently returned from stomach sickness and told supporters at the AFL-CIO breakfast:

“Let me let in you on the big news. We are going to win this election in November.”

Early at the event in San Antonio on Monday morning, State Senator Roland Gutierrez delivered his message attacking the Republican party.

Senator Gutierrez who represents Uvalde said :

“Our job is not to convince our friends to vote … our job is to convince Republicans and people in rural Texas, to say, ‘These people have nothing to do with you. They don’t care about you.'”

He added to the voters in attendance:

“There’s not a bill that a Republican files to help rural Texas. They are not for your economic interest, and we must make change for the better.”

Since the Uvalde shooting, Gutierrez is demanding answers to the 21 people who were killed at the Uvalde shooting .

On Monday, Democratic challenger for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke said:

“We’re going to win because we’re running against the worst governor in the United States of America. You don’t get to choose your opponent, but in this case we could not have asked for a better contrast.”

“Law enforcement in Uvalde going back years begged the chief of DPS, Steve McCraw, and Governor Greg Abbott personally to make sure that they had the radios so that they could communicate in the chance that they had an incident like the one that they had in Uvalde at the end of this last school year.”

“Though the governor was warned repeatedly year after year, he was unwilling to do a single thing to help that community or prevent that tragedy.”

O’Rourke was supposed to speak in San Antonio over a week ago but the event was canceled due to sickness.

Following up with Senator Gutierrez, O’Rourke said:

O’Rourke was also joined by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

