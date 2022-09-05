Donors have Funded Abbott and O'Rourke with Over $200 Million For This Year's Election for Governor

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

Political office campaigns are not cheap these days. You can see that in this year's race for Governor of Texas as Republican Greg Abbott is seeking his third re-election for his seat in Austin and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Both candidates have raised more money than any other candidate in Texas history.

According to Ballotopia, Texas Republicans have spent $140.9 million in 2022 overall. Democrats are much further behind and have spent $24.2 million this year.

Both candidates for Texas Governor have raised a lot of money. Governor Abbott has raised $69.5 million from January to June 2022. Beto O’Rourke has raised $40.8 million during the same period.

O’Rourke also raised the most money of any Texas political candidate in the last cycle as he raised $27.63 million which was ahead of Governor Abbott’s $24 million .

At the time, O’Rourke said :

“We’re receiving support from people in every part of Texas who want to work together to ensure our state moves beyond Greg Abbott’s extremism and finally leads in great jobs, world-class schools, the ability to see a doctor, keeping our kids safe and protecting a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future.”

As for Governor Abbott, he has seen a lot of his money come from wealthy Texans in the oil and gas industry, energy, and other supporters .

Running for political office is one thing but then raising money to run for office has taken on a whole new level as donors can make contributions online.

Governor Abbott has his campaign site which even accepts Bitcoin as well as cash.

The same is true for Beto O’Rourke on his campaign website .

