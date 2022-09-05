In the New Ad, O’Rourke Wants to Defund the Police

Screenshot from Twitter

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott released a new ad in his campaign for Texas governor in this November’s election. Abbott is seeking his third re-election for governor of Texas in Austin.

In the ad, he said Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke wants to defund the police.

Abbott said in the ad:

“Across America, there are too many scenes like this. Beto O’Rourke’s answer is to defund and dismantle the police. He wants to punish the police, not the criminals. I support our law enforcement by ensuring that they are fully funded."

You can see the ad here:

The O’Rourke campaign, of course, didn’t agree with the ad.

O’Rourke said :

“I really love that Black Lives Matter and other protesters have put this front and center to defund these line items that have over-militarized our police and instead invest that money in the human capital your community, make sure that you have the services, the help, the support, the health care necessary to be well and not require police intervention. And then also in some necessary cases, completely dismantling those police forces and rebuilding them.”

This past July at an event in Pecos in West Texas, O’Rourke told an attendee:

“I don’t see eye-to-eye with you on defunding the police. I want to make sure we can count on the police and that means making sure they have the resources and funding they need, the training that they need.”

Abbott spent $4 million on the campaign ad .

With less than 3 months until November’s election, you’ll likely see more ads from both candidates.

Have you made up your mind on who you will vote for this November?