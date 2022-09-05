O’Rourke said Texas has the Worst Governor in the United States

Beto O'Rourke in Laredo Screenshot from Twitter

This past Friday, Beto O’Rourke returned to the campaign trail and came out attacking Governor Greg Abbott and his decisions since he has been in office. He continued his 49-day, 70-stop tour in Texas. O’Rourke was sick this past week as he had a stomach virus as he was about to campaign in San Antonio last Friday.

On Friday, he campaigned in Laredo and was introduced by U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar. D- Laredo has represented South Texas for the past 16 years.

Cuellar shouted :

“Does it make a difference if we have a Democrat? Yes, it does.”

O’Rourke said :

“We are going to win because we are running against the worst governor in the United States today.”

He added these were:

"Some dark days for the people of Texas."

"In Abbott's Texas, it is you or me. I know that in our Texas, it is you and me."

Laredo had a full crowd of O’Rourke supporters wearing the O’Rourke shirts and holding banners supporting him.

"Well, let me tell you what, he's had seven and a half years to do something about it. And what we have today is far more chaotic than what we had when he first took office."

Then in a recent interview, O’Rourke commented on his previous campaign for U.S. Senate. He said :

“I learned you can’t assume that people know everything about what’s going on in the state of Texas and who’s responsible for it. In 2018, I thought with Ted Cruz, he’s the best-known politician in Texas; everybody’s formed their opinion on this guy.”

O’Rourke is campaigning and pointing out issues that Texans want to hear - gun control, abortion, the Uvalde shooting, and immigration which is a big issue for the border town of Laredo,

At the end of the month, O'Rourke and Abbott will face off on their only scheduled debate

