Governor Abbott Said Rape Victims Can Avoid Getting Pregnant By Using Plan B

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said rape victims could prevent pregnancies by using contraception pills such as Plan B, also known as the morning after pill.

Abbott told The Dallas Morning News and KXAS-TV’s Lone Star Politics that will air on Sunday:

“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it.”

“By accessing health care immediately, they can get the Plan B pill that can prevent a pregnancy from occurring in the first place.”

Plan B is an oral contraceptive taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex or a “contraceptive accident” to prevent pregnancy, according to the product’s website. The pill prevents an egg from being released from the ovary to prohibit fertilization.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Plan B in 1999. Contraceptives are best used 24 hours after sex but can be effective up to 72 hours.

Last September, Governor Abbott also signed SB 4 which limited abortion by preventing mail-order abortion pills and doctors from conducting abortion seven weeks after a woman is pregnant.

In 2021, Texas passed the Texas abortion trigger law as they anticipated the repeal of Roe vs. Wade which occurred in June 2022.

Abbott said reporting rape to law enforcement “will ensure that the rapist will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The state’s Department of Public Safety said few rape cases resulted in an arrest. Out of 13,327 reported rapes, only 1,828 people were arrested for rape in 2020.

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke responded to Abbott’s statement on Friday over Twitter and said :

“We are going to end Greg Abbott’s career on November 8 and the women of Texas are going to lead the way.”

