Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a Favor

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

This week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Chicago. Previously the Republican Governor had sent migrants to New York and Washington, D.C. Now, Chicago is feeling the effects of Texas with the first two busloads of migrants arriving.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot accepted the busload of migrants and actually welcomes them.

Lightfoot said :

"I'm happy to take and drain Texas, of all of its residents. I wouldn't want to live in a state with a governor like that. I certainly wouldn't want to live in a state where they are doing everything they can to strip people of their basic rights. And let's not forget about what they've done to women and others who were seeking reproductive health care."

She added that "we'll rent the buses next time to bring them here."

In one sense, Chicago has to manage the migrants coming to their city and provide housing and schooling. But this is good for the city that is losing residents as they move to other states.

For the eighth consecutive year, residents are leaving Chicago due to high taxes and cost of living. So, the arrival of migrants may actually be good for the city of Chicago.

Mayor Lightfoot doesn’t like that Governor Abbott sent migrants to her city but this may work out in the long term.

Where Governor Abbott Places Blame

In Texas, Governor Abbott places blame on the migrant on the Commander-in-Chief, President Joe Biden.

Governor Abbot’s press secretary Renae Eze said :

"Where was her outrage and condemnation of President Biden as he flew planeloads of migrants across the country and dropped them in communities in the cover of night? Mayor Lightfoot knows nothing about Texas' busing strategy and needs to stop with the baseless lies and fearmongering. Texas continues stepping up and responding to the Biden-made border crisis, taking unprecedented action to address the historic levels of illegal immigrants, terrorists, and deadly drugs like fentanyl that are surging into our communities and overwhelming border towns."

"If the mayor wants a solution to this humanitarian crisis, she should stop complaining and call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border—something the President continues failing to do."

Governor Abbott said President Biden has failed to secure the border. The U.S. Border Patrol has arrested 1.8 million migrants along the southern border from October 1, 2021 to July 31, 2002.

