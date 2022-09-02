Dallas, TX

Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas Residents

Tom Handy

Bank of America

With the price of buying a house increasing due to inflation pushing interest rates as high as 6%, Bank of America wants to offer a new program for first-time home buyers. In Dallas and a few other select cities, first-time home buyers can buy a home with zero down payment and closing costs. The target audience is people of color, African Americans, and the Hispanic community.

Other cities include Charlotte, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Miami.

The head of neighborhood and community lending for Bank of America AJ Barkley said:

"Homeownership strengthens our communities and can help individuals and families to build wealth over time. Our Community Affordable Loan Solution will help make the dream of sustained homeownership attainable for more Black and Hispanic families, and it is part of our broader commitment to the communities that we serve."

The intent of the program is to close the gap in homeownership for people of color. In white households, the homeownership rate was 72.1%. When compared with Hispanic households home ownership is 51.1% and then 43.4% for Black households. The National Association of Realtors said the Black homeownership rate was lower in 2020 than it was in 2010.

The National Association of Realtors said:

"During the pandemic, rising home prices and low housing supply have disproportionally impacted Black households more than any other race/ethnic group."

Bank of America and Wells Fargo have a history of not providing the best service to people of color. Bank of America purchased Countrywide Financial in 2008 and in 2011 the company was fined $335 million for discriminatory practices as the bank charged Black and Hispanic homebuyers higher interest rates.

For more information on the home buyers program, contact Bank of America at 1-800-641-8362.

You can read what Dallas is doing here to help the homeless population.

Do you think this new lending program will help people of color buy their first home?

