The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public Camping

Austin police banning homeless people on the street Screenshot from Twitter

Last year, Austin Texas passed a ban that was voted on by the public to not allow the homeless to camp on city streets. The city looks better with fewer tents on the streets but the homeless have nowhere to go.

Austin committed millions of dollars to create housing for the homeless but the homes just aren’t available with the number of homeless people.

The city converted two hotels to provide rooms for the homeless but that is still not enough. These hotels can support up to 130 people. Austin plans to build more housing to support 1,000 people but they will not be available for two more years.

Jaime Hammonds who slept on the streets said :

"They cleaned the homeless encampments up in public view, but all they succeeded in doing is pushing the homeless to where you can't see it, back into the wooded areas."

“I don’t know. If you’re new here, we won’t be able to help you with housing.”

Then the police try to enforce the law but are starting to run out of space to take the homeless.

Austin Police Lieutenant Lawrence Davis has served for 18 years with the police force was promoted to lead the camping ban said:

“If someone says, ‘I want to come into compliance, where do I go?’ We have no answer.”

He added:

“That kind of weighed on everyone’s heart. If we’re going to tell people to leave, then it just seemed reasonable that we should be able to tell people where to go.”

Hopefully, with the city’s plan and the assistance of Richard Branson, Austin can end homelessness and live up to Mayor Steve Adler’s final State of the City address on August 25:

“Austin is poised to be the first major American city to end homelessness."

Will Austin be the first city to end homelessness?