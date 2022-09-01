Democratic Challenger O'Rourke Restarts His Campaign on Friday

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

On August 26, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke went to the San Antonio Methodist Hospital on the day of his event but he was not feeling well. Doctors gave him antibiotics and recommended that he go home to El Paso to rest and recover. O’Rourke came down with a bacterial infection that caused him to put a hold on his 49-day political campaign across Texas. Several planned events were canceled.

Tomorrow, O’Rourke plans to resume his campaign and his first stop is in Laredo at the Firefighters Union Hall 872 to continue his Drive for Texas . O’Rourke is the challenger against Governor Greg Abbott who is seeking re-election for Texas Governor. Abbott currently has a 7-point lead over O’Rourke according to the latest polls. The Democratic challenger has less than six weeks to close the gap between him and Governor Abbott.

Next week, Governor Abbott has future campaign events scheduled in Allen and Fairview.

Events that O’Rourke missed are tentatively planned to be rescheduled. The events missed include:

San Antonio

Pearsall

Three Rivers

Corpus Christi

Goliad

Falfurrias

Raymondville

Brownsville

Hidalgo County

Roma

Zapata

O’Rourke’s campaign was originally scheduled to end in Lockhart on September 8 and the O'Rourke campaign staff has made no mention of future events since he was sick for the past week.

In recent Twitter posts from Beto O’Rourke, he is leaning in on the gun issue. He tweeted the Midland Odessa massacre from three years ago, the Parkland School shooting in Florida, and showed poll results from Democrats and Republicans to raise the legal age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 years old.

O’Rourke tweeted:

“Abbott’s priority is the gun lobby. Mine is the people of Texas.”

The Democratic challenger needs to show strong results over the next few weeks if he wants to become Texas governor.

Should the legal age to buy a gun in Texas be raised from 18 to 21 years old?