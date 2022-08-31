Governor Abbott has Spent $12 Million of Your Dollars to Bus Migrants Out of Texas

Migrants in Texas Screenshot from Twitter

Border Patrol is encountering a large number of migrants as they cross the U.S. - Mexican border. Border security is a Federal responsibility, but Texas has spent nearly $4 billion under Austin's Governor Greg Abbott on the Texas Border Patrol and busing migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Governor Abbott said this was President Joe Biden’s responsibility to handle the border but his administration has provided little support. After 53 migrants were found dead in a truck in San Antonio this past June, Abbott said :

"President Biden was warned in advance that reduced border enforcement would lead to dire consequences. And we have seen those dire consequences. One is [the] record number of people coming across the border illegally."

With a recent price tag of $12 million to bus migrants out of Texas, this is more than 10 times the amount reported in June when it cost $1.6 million to bus the immigrants from April to May.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management told El Paso Times the government:

"has paid over $12 million transporting migrants processed and released by the federal government in Texas border communities."

The average trip is $1,304.35.

Texas pays for a round trip since the Busses return back to the state after dropping off the migrants on the East Coast in New York City or Washington, D.C.

To help lower the cost, Governor Abbot has asked for donations to help fund the cost.

Border Patrol has made over 912,000 apprehensions and 903,000 expulsions through July Fiscal Year 2022. The highest number of apprehensions was in 2020 when Border Patrol apprehended 1.64 million.

Screenshot from Twitter

Because of Title 42 , political science professor Terrence Garrett said :

"You're comparing apples to oranges. There's probably a political statement trying to be made using apprehensions and making it seem as if it's (expulsions) the same as apprehensions when it's not."

Under Title 42, people can claim asylum which President Biden tried to end but a federal judge denied it.

Do you like paying to support bussing migrants out of Texas with your tax dollars?