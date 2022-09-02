It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas Home

Afghans leaving Kabul Screenshot from Twitter

August 15 marked the one-year anniversary that the Taliban took over Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. This led to tens of thousands of Afghans leaving the country. The Taliban came back into power after nearly two decades when the U.S. and Coalition forces fought against them. The Taliban believe in a strict form of Sunni Islam.

Since the Taliban reclaimed the country, about 76,000 Afghans have left Afghanistan and some have made Dallas their home. More than 1,000 Afghans have made the Dallas area their home - 552 resettled in Dallas and 502 resettled in Fort Worth according to a Reuters report.

One Afghan named Baryala Safi arrived the day the Taliban overtook Kabul. He arrived in Dallas with his family of five and lives in an apartment. He said :

"I'm safe here.”

“Everybody here has a busy life but they’re taking off their life and they want to teach my family, they want to train my family, to learn American life.”

His two oldest kids can now speak English as they just started third grade and pre-kindergarten.

Safi said :

“They are like a native speaker.”

Safi is working as a driver but he is looking for better a job and a house.

Safi even had the chance to meet former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush.

Holding a photo of him and the president he said:

“He gave me like, a thanks for my service. This is a very proud place for me.”

He is grateful for the opportunity that he has in Dallas.

“That's my daughter. If she was in Afghanistan she could not go to school.”

“I'm very happy.”

Here is a video of Afghans during last Thanksgiving in North Texas: