Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's Home

Protests outside of the home of Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

Parents from the Uvalde shooting made the trip to Austin Texas to voice their concerns and anger outside of Governor Greg Abbott’s mansion.

On May 24, 2022, a lone wolf shooter entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers.

Uvalde City Council has asked for more change from Governor Abbott due to the shooting massacre.

Parents made the tip to Austin and are demanding raising the minimum age to buy AR-15s. The current age limit is 18 years old which is also the same age as the Robb Elementary shooter.

Governor Abbott has repeatedly said no.

About a dozen families of the slain students and teachers joined the youth-led gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in Austin.

With a megaphone, the group and parents of the slain students voiced their messages.

One parent said :

“If we can’t sleep, neither can you!”

The parents were also shouting their child’s name.

Screenshot from Twitter

One parent said :

“These are the voices of our children! This is all we have left because you don’t give a damn!”

Brett Cross the uncle and legal guardian of Uziyah Garcia who was killed in May said:

"You do not give a damn, you care more about our guns than you do our children. You couldn't even tell us their damn names. I asked you, you said you couldn't say [them] off the top of your head. We remember them, and we are going to make damn well sure that you do to."

You can catch part of the protesting here:

Earlier in the week, March For Our Lives spokesperson Noah Lumbantobing said :

"We're here to drive home the message that we are living on borrowed time, and more kids will die if we don't take action like raising the age to purchase an AR-15 to 21."

Earlier this month, Governor Abbott announced there would be 30 law enforcement officers and $1.25 million in funds to support the Uvalde Consolidated School District.

Governor Abbott also said that mental health was the real problem of shootings and that it wasn’t the age to buy a gun.

How should Texas limit the use of shootings?