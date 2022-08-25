Austin, TX

Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop

Tom Handy

When Elon Musk is not in the news about cryptocurrency Dogecoin, his legal battle with Twitter, or the Tesla stock split, the billionaire finds time to talk about one of his “projects”. Musk tweeted on Twiiter about creating a hyperloop that would connect Austin to San Antonio.

The two cities are separated by about 80 miles along I-35. Musk wants to build a tunnel that connects the two downtowns with his Boring Company.

The mission of the Boring Company according to its website is “solve traffic, enable rapid point-to-point transportation and transform cities”.

KXAN reached out to both cities, and neither has responded about the hyperloop.

This video gives you an overview of the hyperloop:

Another billionaire, Richard Branson’s company Virgin, mentioned the hyperloop to connect Texas cities. So this isn’t the first time it has been mentioned.

The tube technology could see travelers move at speeds up to 760 miles per hour. So, a person could travel from Dalles to Laredo in about 45 minutes. Normally, this takes 1 hour 25 minutes by air and 6 hours and 33 minutes by car.

Creating tube technology in Central Texas would be beneficial and save drivers much-needed time.

Elon Musk originally started tweeting about the hyperloop in his Twitter thread in 2018. Then his latest tweet mentioned creating a hyperloop between Austin and San Antonio.

He also mentioned Las Vegas had a hyperloop. Currently, several hotels use a hyperloop.

With his creativity, connections, and of course money, Texans could see a hyperloop one day in their future.

If there were a hyperloop in Central Texas, would you use it?

