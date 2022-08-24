How O'Rourke Plans to Finish the Final 3 Months Campaigning For Texas Governor

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

As Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continues his 49-day 5,600-mile travel across Texas to meet local residents. His goal is to knock on 5 million doors.

According to the Secretary of State, Texas has 17.1 million eligible to vote and 21.7 million are age 18 and older. O’Rourke is trying to capture as many eligible voters as he looks to unseat Republican Governor Greg Abbott in this November’s election as he seeks his third re-election since taking office.

After O’Rourke finishes his Texas tour, he plans to host 120 volunteer rallies which he highlights the events on his website.

O’Rourke said in a statement:

“It’s the people of Texas who will decide this election.” [And the requirement to train new volunteers “to knock on doors, make phone calls and have the conversations necessary to not only get out the vote but to win this election.”

Not every speaking event always goes without issues

But from his events, not everything has always gone as planned. O’Rourke has faced Republican hecklers at his events including one where he dropped the F-bomb recently.

After an event earlier this month, Beto O’Rourke was met by hecklers as he finished speaking. No violence occurred but the actions of some residents caused some concern from city leaders.

Rochdale’s Mayor, City Council, and City Manager issued a joint statement that said :

"Concerning certain behaviors shown by protesters in person and on social media afterwards; such actions are not reflective of the values and goals that we, as your elected officials, know that Rockdale holds," the statement said. "In fact, they were an embarrassment to the town. Regardless of anyone’s race, religion, gender, or political affiliation, all citizens are to be treated with respect and should, in no way feel threatened for their expressed position on any matter..."

Time is winding down with less than three months until election day as O'Rourke is relying on his supporters.

So, will it be Abbott or O’Rourke who wins in November?