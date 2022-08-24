This Billionaire is Helping 2,000 Homeless People in Texas

John Paul Mitchell Screenshot from Twitter

You may have heard of some of the products when shopping for hair products or alcohol. Well, the creator of the product recently stated he was helping the homeless population in Austin, Texas by building homes along 51 acres in the eastern part of the city.

John Paul DeJoria is the founder of Paul Mitchell products and Patron tequila. Forbes lists the billionaire has a net worth of $2.8 billion and DeJoria wants to give back to help the homeless population. DeJoria himself was once homeless before he became a billionaire.

During an interview, he was asked:

“Do you have stories that you see people that you have helped who were homeless under bridges and tents, and then see them and then just grow into this new person, because they got a chance?”

DeJoria responded:

“I happen to know of a homeless guy that was homeless twice in his life, that believed in himself and believed in the American Dream and actually even started a business homeless in his car.”

“But yet, because of the American dream and other good people, this person was able to end up owning the world’s largest privately owned salon haircare company, and that’s Paul Mitchell, start the number one brand of tequila, Patron and many, many other things. That was me. I can talk about it, because I was homeless, I know what it’s like.”

The City estimates there are about 2.506 homeless people in Austin on any given night. Since 2011, the number of homeless has grown substantially.

As for Austin where DeJoria has spent part of his life, he said :

“Well, 22 years ago, the biggest building in town was the Frost Bank downtown. Today, you can’t even see it. What we’ve seen here in this time and 22 years, is all of a sudden, the inner city grew. I mean, it really, really grew.”

“We already have almost 400, I believe, homeless people now in houses, and by the time we’re done, there’ll be 2,000.”

Some of the homeless are able to become employed as they make the transition and work with Austin Mobile Loaves and Fishes.

DeJoria said :

“In the last 18 months, these homeless people, homeless people that were under bridges, in tents, sold almost $200,000 worth of things out of our entrepreneur center and earn an income.”

The entrepreneur encourages others to help their community. See this recent story about Austin City Council giving themself a raise.

Is the homeless people situation in your area gotten better or worse this year?