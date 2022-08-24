Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate Change

Governor Abbott in Dallas after flooding Screenshot from Twitter

Dallas had a dry spell for 67 days until recently - this was the city’s second longest dry spell in 126 years since the weather was recorded . On Monday morning, flash flooding was reported as cars were submerged and there were 200 reports of water rescues.

And, one person died because of the excessive rain.

Whether it's climate change, a once-in-a-lifetime event, or global warming, Governor Greg Abbott said the state was prepared to handle extreme weather.

The Governor refused to mention anything about climate change.

A reporter asked him:

“At what point do you ever discuss or have a conversation about climate change?”

Governor Abbott responded :

“So we have constant conversations about what we categorize as extreme weather. We are dealing with more extreme weather patterns.”

Abbott signed that 23 counties were declared disasters after near record rainfall fell in the Dallas area.

Governor Abbott said :

"No challenge is too great for Texans to address, and I commend Mayor Johnson, the City of Dallas, and emergency response personnel for their prolific life-saving response to yesterday's unprecedented flooding event in North Texas. The State of Texas will be ready and available to help all impacted communities every step of the way as they begin to navigate the recovery process in the aftermath of this storm. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in prayer for all communities affected by this severe weather and for the family and loved ones of Jolene Jarrell who lost her life in the flooding."

He also encouraged residents to file insurance claims.

Governor Abbott noted that between April to July, it was reported that these were the hottest temperatures recorded in Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) was able to handle the temperatures.

He said :

“They were able to deal with a dozen record usage demands with ease.

“We’re constantly looking at what extreme weather may lead to, whether it be power demand, extreme heat, extreme cold, heavy water, or even drought. We constantly focus on issues related to extreme weather, and we want to be prepared for whatever type of weather may be coming our way.”

In February 2021, ERCOT was blamed for the power outages in Texas as 11 million people lost power and hundreds died due to lack of heat or water.

