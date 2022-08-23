Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas Organizations

As Beto O’Rourke continues his 49-day travel across Texas, his next few stops take him to Kingwood, Fort Bend, Lockhart, and San Antonio. The Democratic candidate wants to change policies that Governor Greg Abbott has put in place. Some of O’Rourke’s ideas help several organizations that have turned out to show their support for him in the upcoming election.
And, these groups also bring money with them to help O’Rourke in his fundraising campaign.
According to The Texas Tribune, these groups are aiming to raise $25 million to help O’Rourke in this election cycle to help him become the first Democratic governor since Governor Dorothy Ann Richards who served from 1991 to 1995.
Executive director of Texas Future Project Delilah Agho-Otoghile said:
“The biggest thing here is when folks look at Texas, I think a lot of people understand there’s a sustained investment [from the right]. I don’t think that a lot of people understand it’s [also] on the left.”
She added:
“There are funders that are doubling down.”
Beneficiaries of this group include the following organizations:
- Annie’s List
- Planned Parenthood
- Texas Votes
- There’s Jolt
- LUPE Votes
- Workers Defense Project
- Texas Organizing Project.
- MOVE Texas
- Afiya Center
- OCA-Greater Houston
- Battleground Texas
- Texas Freedom Network
- Texas Civil Rights Project
- One APIA Texas
- AVOW
- Transgender Education Network of Texas
- Radical Registrars
Then Governor Greg Abbott has his share of supporters as he runs for re-election as Texas Governor for the third time. This includes the Texans For Lawsuit Reform and the Associated Republicans of Texas who support Republican causes.
