Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas Organizations

Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

As Beto O’Rourke continues his 49-day travel across Texas, his next few stops take him to Kingwood, Fort Bend, Lockhart, and San Antonio. The Democratic candidate wants to change policies that Governor Greg Abbott has put in place. Some of O’Rourke’s ideas help several organizations that have turned out to show their support for him in the upcoming election.

And, these groups also bring money with them to help O’Rourke in his fundraising campaign.

According to The Texas Tribune, these groups are aiming to raise $25 million to help O’Rourke in this election cycle to help him become the first Democratic governor since Governor Dorothy Ann Richards who served from 1991 to 1995.

Executive director of Texas Future Project Delilah Agho-Otoghile said:

“The biggest thing here is when folks look at Texas, I think a lot of people understand there’s a sustained investment [from the right]. I don’t think that a lot of people understand it’s [also] on the left.”

She added:

“There are funders that are doubling down.”

Beneficiaries of this group include the following organizations:

Annie’s List

Planned Parenthood

Texas Votes

There’s Jolt

LUPE Votes

Workers Defense Project

Texas Organizing Project.

MOVE Texas

Afiya Center

OCA-Greater Houston

Battleground Texas

Texas Freedom Network

Texas Civil Rights Project

One APIA Texas

AVOW

Transgender Education Network of Texas

Radical Registrars

Then Governor Greg Abbott has his share of supporters as he runs for re-election as Texas Governor for the third time. This includes the Texans For Lawsuit Reform and the Associated Republicans of Texas who support Republican causes.

Do you support any of these organizations?