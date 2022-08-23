Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’s directive on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.

Stephen Black who is the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services associate commissioner sent an email to Governor Abbott providing:

“Guidance and direction regarding how the department is to handle intakes related to gender transitioning.”

From there, it trickled down to other staff members who share their guidance and thoughts with other agency members.

A manager responded to staff:

“I know there are lots of feelings around this and more questions than answers right now. This email is not the platform for opinions or discussion on this topic.”

On February 24, an investigative program director wrote :

"We will need to discuss having a designated caseworker handle these special cases when they come up. It is being asked that these cases are worked thoroughly without text messages/emails to the family etc."

On March 1, a managing attorney wrote to staffers:

“In regard to the AG opinion about gender reassignment, if program contacts you with any questions or wanting to staff a case with this issue, you need to notify me immediately and do not give any advice in regard to this subject.”

Some staff members were angry after the attorney general letter and wrote to her supervisor:

“Effing bull poop.”

Another employee wrote :

“I will resign.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, about 2,300 employees have left the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services this year.

This even caused one family to leave Texas for Portland Oregon to raise their transgender daughter.

Governor Abbott is making changes in Texas and not everyone will be pleased.

Do you support Governor Abbott’s decision on transgender people?