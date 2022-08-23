Mayor Says People Will Not Pay Less in Property Taxes

Mayor Mattie Parker Screenshot from Twitter

Fort Worth is preparing its annual budget for the upcoming year. In spite of the higher costs due to inflation, the City is raising taxes so residents may see a slight increase.

Mayor Mattie Parker was asked in a recent interview about the upcoming budget. She pointed out the budget will help the city overall and help make the city cleaner by adding more street sweepers.

Then when asked about property taxes, she was direct and gave an answer that residents don’t want to hear.

Mayor Parker said on Inside Texas Politics:

“The short answer is no. And I recognize that may be a pain for many taxpayers. The Parker family does not like writing their property tax check either.”

She added in the interview that the city wants to increase broadband connectivity.

Some areas will not go up in price. Residents will see no change in water rates, garbage collection, and storm water fees.

But the environmental fee will probably increase from $0.50 to $1.50 every month.

The Republican mayor said:

“We’re showing several graphics in the community right now what it looks like pre- and post- this budget to demonstrate what cleanliness really means from an environmental perspective and get litter off the streets. Help clean up homeless camps. All the things our residents have been telling us they want more of.”

Over the next few weeks, Fort Worth is holding several community meetings to keep the public informed.

On August 23 at 10 a.m. City Council will meet to discuss the proposed property tax and other city issues.

Viewers can watch the information online or on TV .

You can click here for more information about the budget.

