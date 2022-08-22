140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New York

Mayor Eric Adams and migrants Screenshot from Twitter

Approximately 140 migrants arrived in New York City this past Sunday morning. To date, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed about 8,000 migrants to New York, Washington, D.C., and other sanctuary cities.

Mayor Eric Adams mentioned this was the largest arrival of migrants in one day. He said in a statement:

In a statement he released on Friday, Governor Abbott said :

"Frankly, I don't know of a larger crisis facing our country right now. Before we began busing migrants to New York, it was just Texas and Arizona that bore the brunt of all the chaos and problems that come with it. Now, the rest of America can understand exactly what is going on."

Abbott also mentioned he sent over 7,000 migrants to the Capital since April and since August, he sent 900 migrants to New York City.

The migrants have overwhelmed the city's infrastructure as the migrants need housing, food, and jobs. Homeless shelters are full and the city has asked hotels to provide rooms for the migrants.

The commission of the mayor’s immigrant affairs office Manuel Castro said at a city council hearing:

"They've essentially weaponized this situation. We've learned that the bus company that they've been working with has a nondisclosure agreement that does not allow them to communicate with the city of New York."

Mayor Adams said Governor Abbott is forcing people onto buses which the governor has denied.

Buses of migrants will continue to arrive in New York and Washington, D.C.

On Friday, Governor Abbott said :

"Texas will continue busing migrants to NYC & D.C. to help our overrun border communities."

Mayor Adams has already asked for support from the Biden administration .

