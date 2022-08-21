Women Will Save Money If Governor Abbott’s Tampon Tax is Removed

Tampon Screenshot from Twitter

Tampons are considered a necessary item for women as they have their menstrual cycle every month. In 24 states, purchasing menstrual products is tax-free but they are not in Texas. Houston State Senator Joan Huffman voiced eliminating the tampon tax this past Thursday.

In a Thursday press release, Huffman said:

“Every woman knows that these products are not optional. They are essential to our health and well-being and should be tax-exempt.”

And, Governor Greg Abbott would support the passage of the bill when it comes across his desk.

Governor Abbott’s spokesperson Renae Eze told the Texas Tribune in a statement on Friday:

“Governor Abbott fully supports exempting feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax. These are essential products for women’s health and quality of life, and the Governor looks forward to working with the legislature in the next session to remove this tax burden on Texas women.”

In 2017, a similar bill made its way through the Senate Finance Committee but it died. We will see what happens in the next session.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a press release:

“Texas can absorb this lost revenue easily, but for countless Texas women, this will mean significant savings in their personal budgets over time. This is a small amount of money relative to the overall revenue outlook for Texas.”

The sales tax revenue on menstrual products is 0.1% of Texas's $27 billion it receives in revenue according to Hegar’s latest revenue estimate.

Austin Independent School District spent over $150,000 providing students with free menstrual products over the summer.

Do you think the tampon tax bill will pass in Texas?